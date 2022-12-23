A flat has been shut down on a Sheffield estate following reports of drug related crime and anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police said the property on Longley Hall Rise, Longley, had been closed down for three months following the issuing of a court order, and that the action followed a raid on the property on a previous occasion.

A spokesman for the force’s Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said in a statement this afternoon: “Having recently executed a warrant at the address on Longley Hall Rise, officers from the Parson Cross Team with assistance from our colleagues in our Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Services applied for the closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

"This was subsequently granted at Sheffield Magistrates Court on December 22, 2022. Only the tenant can now access the address and anyone found to be breaching the order will be arrested and put before court.”

They added in the statement that they would continue to use the same law to tackle such issues and said that they hoped that it provided reassurance to the community and served as a warning to others who ‘incorrectly think that they can persistently make their neighbours’ lives a misery through drug related crime and anti-social behaviour’.

They said that they would continue to work with their partners, including local residents, to keep improving the area and also added that they were confident that that sort of ‘joined up’ working would continue to have a positive impact for the wider community.

