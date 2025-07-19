A police operation has thousands of pounds worth of illegal vapes and tobacco seized.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, July 15, officers from Sheffield South West NPT (neighbourhood policing team) worked with Trading Standards to target shops around London Road.

Around £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco has been seized from shops in Sheffield. | SYP

Their work saw them seize approximately £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ban on the sale of single-use vapes came into effect on June 1 this year, with crackdowns helping maintain enforce the new rules.

Last month, an operation by another policing team, Sheffield North East NPT, saw vapes and illicit tobacco products worth £45,000 seized from the Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, High Green, Grenoside, Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park areas.

A police spokesperson said of the latest operation: “On Tuesday July 15, Sharrow NPT had another successful day with Trading Standards, targeting shops in and around the London Road area to seize illegal vapes and tobacco.

“In total, approximately £7500 worth of products were taken off the shelves and disposed of correctly. “