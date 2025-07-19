London Road: Police seize £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco from shop shelves in Sheffield
On Tuesday, July 15, officers from Sheffield South West NPT (neighbourhood policing team) worked with Trading Standards to target shops around London Road.
Their work saw them seize approximately £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco.
A ban on the sale of single-use vapes came into effect on June 1 this year, with crackdowns helping maintain enforce the new rules.
Last month, an operation by another policing team, Sheffield North East NPT, saw vapes and illicit tobacco products worth £45,000 seized from the Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, High Green, Grenoside, Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park areas.
A police spokesperson said of the latest operation: “On Tuesday July 15, Sharrow NPT had another successful day with Trading Standards, targeting shops in and around the London Road area to seize illegal vapes and tobacco.
“In total, approximately £7500 worth of products were taken off the shelves and disposed of correctly. “