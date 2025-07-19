London Road: Police seize £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco from shop shelves in Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 19:13 BST
A police operation has thousands of pounds worth of illegal vapes and tobacco seized.

On Tuesday, July 15, officers from Sheffield South West NPT (neighbourhood policing team) worked with Trading Standards to target shops around London Road.

Around £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco has been seized from shops in Sheffield.placeholder image
Around £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco has been seized from shops in Sheffield. | SYP

Their work saw them seize approximately £7,500 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A ban on the sale of single-use vapes came into effect on June 1 this year, with crackdowns helping maintain enforce the new rules.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.

Last month, an operation by another policing team, Sheffield North East NPT, saw vapes and illicit tobacco products worth £45,000 seized from the Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, High Green, Grenoside, Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park areas.

A police spokesperson said of the latest operation: “On Tuesday July 15, Sharrow NPT had another successful day with Trading Standards, targeting shops in and around the London Road area to seize illegal vapes and tobacco.

“In total, approximately £7500 worth of products were taken off the shelves and disposed of correctly. “

Related topics:PoliceLondon RoadSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice