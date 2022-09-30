Live updates: All the latest as police arrest suspect after special constable is mown down
10:11am - Former Sheffield Unites striker acquitted of rape marries long-term partner
Former Sheffield United striker, Ched Evans, has married his long-term girlfriend, Natasha Massey, in a lavish ceremony, reports suggest.
The couple are believed to have tied the knot in a ceremony held this summer.
Ched, aged 33, was convicted of raping a woman at a hotel in Wales in 2011, but was cleared after a high-profile retrial in 2017.
9:39am - No justice for families of 15 South Yorkshire murder victims
The killers of the 15 beloved South Yorkshire murder victims pictured here have never been brought to justice, and are still roaming the streets.
We are sharing the details of these cases in a bid to ensure each murder victim is never forgotten; and to also keep the circumstances of their deaths fresh in case someone out there could help to finally bring their killers to justice, drawing an awful chapter in the lives of grieving loved ones to a close.
9:30am - Fears over crime in Sheffield
People have spoken about their fears over crime in Sheffield city centre after another stabbing.
Police were called in the early hours of Thursday, September 29, following reports a man had been stabbed at Arundel Gate.
9:26am - Latest after special constable is mown down and arrest is made
A major police investigation into an incident in which a special constable was mown down is continuing today
Special constables are volunteers who give up their spare time to help police forces. On Wednesday night, two specials were on duty when they responded to an incident unfolding on Penistone Road, Hillsborough.