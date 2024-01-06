Firefighters back on scene after two deliberate car fires in as many nights on same Sheffield street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have been sent to the same Sheffield street twice within 24 hours after a spate of arson attacks.

The received the calls to Little Norton Avenue, near Norton, on successive nights, in what were the latest in a spate of fire deliberately started vehicle fires The first of the calls to Little Norton Avenue came late on Wednesday night (January 3), when a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 11pm.

Little North Avenue. Picture: Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Lowedges stations attended the incident. They left at 12am. But they were back on the same street less than 24 hours later.

They were called again at 10.25pm on Thursday night, with a crew from Lowedges fire station sent to deal with another call about a car fire there. They spent 40 minutes at the scene that night

Prior to that, firefighters had had to deal with an arson attack on a van on Kent Road, near Heeley, on Monday night, which was deliberately set on fire at 11.05pm. A crew from Sheffield Central fire station spent 45 minutes there.

Three years ago, firefighters across South Yorkshire asked the public to help them crack down on deliberate fires by creating a dedicated phone line, FireStoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a response to the 3,900 deliberate fire incidents fire crews had to deal with in 2020.