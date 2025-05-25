Sheffield Friends of the Earth call for new law to save the rainforests

By Shaun Rumbelow
Contributor
Published 25th May 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 09:44 BST
Members of Sheffield Friends of the Earth appeared as endangered animals in the Winter Garden on Saturday 24 May to help launch a new campaign to protect forests and wildlife across the world that are under threat from the global supply chains of UK companies.

Using a variety of props, face masks and placards, the local campaigners showed their solidarity with international forest defenders as they helped launch Friends of the Earth’s Planet over Profit campaign.

Working with partners in affected countries, like WAHLI (Friends of the Earth Indonesia) and SAVE Rivers in Malaysia, the campaign seeks to bring attention to the injustices they are facing and the links back to UK companies.

The group aims to raise awareness of the role UK companies play in the destruction of ancient forests, precious wildlife and the livelihoods of indigenous communities by palm oil and timber plantations, vast soy fields and mega cattle farms in the tropical rainforests of the Amazon and in Southeast Asia, to the Cerrado in South America.

They say that for too long UK companies have been allowed to prioritise profit at the expense of harm to forests, wildlife and communities in their supply chains. That’s why Sheffield Friends of the Earth is pushing for a new Business, Human Rights and Environment Act, which would require companies to prevent environmental harms and human rights abuses in their supply chains.

The launch of the Planet over Profit campaign marks the beginning of action from Sheffield Friends of the Earth organising creative events, eye-catching actions and engaging events, getting the message out via social media, working with local partners and coalitions, and importantly, engaging with local MPs to support the new law to hold UK companies to account for environmental and human-rights abuses in their supply chains.

Shaun Rumbelow from Sheffield Friends of the Earth, said:

“The everyday products we buy in Sheffield – from cosmetics to food – often have a hidden cost. Few of us realise that many of our favourite products are linked to devastating deforestation across the world.

“Communities are losing their homes and forests, while UK companies reap billions of pounds in profits and face almost no consequences. A new law could change this.

“83% of the British public, as well as over 50 companies, including Sainsbury’s and Aviva, support new laws that would stop environmental abuses in supply chains. The time for stronger regulation is now.

“We invite the public to join us in urging their MP to support a new law that ensures UK company supply chains do not contribute to the destruction of overseas forests.”

To find out more see friendsoftheearth.uk

