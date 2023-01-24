Michael Hillier, aged 38, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder following the death of Liam Smith, in Wigan, in November last year.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 7pm on Thursday November 24 2022, Greater Manchester Police responded to reports of a deceased body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, Wigan.
“Michael Hillier of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder.
“Hillier has since been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates today (Tuesday 24 January).”