When jailing Liam Mills, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, the Recorder of Sheffield, accepted that the 34-year-old was likely to have a difficult time behind bars as a former cop, but said he felt an immediate prison sentence was appropriate.

Mills, of Worsley Close, Barnsley was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence.

Disgraced South Yorkshire Police officer Liam Mills has spent his first night behind bars

He struck up a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman he took a statement from when she accused her former partner of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Mills, who was married, went on to have sex with her on at least two occasions when he was on duty.

He also sent her video footage he had taken from a Barnsley murder scene he was ‘standing guard’ at three years earlier, plus footage from his police body-worn camera showing incidents including one in which he and colleagues attempted to restrain a man under the influence of drugs at hospital.

He was also found to have used police records to obtain the personal number of another woman he took a statement from in July 2021, but she shunned him.

Mills wept when he was sentenced to time behind bars.

Speaking after yesterday’s hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “This is an utterly appalling case of a police officer exploiting vulnerable victims of crime who were in need of our help and support. I am satisfied Mills is now in jail where he rightly belongs.

“Mills' misconduct was unforgivable and I assure you that within the force, colleagues are as sickened by his behaviour as members of the public will be.

“Mills' offending came to light through an internal report to our Counter Corruption Unit. The overwhelming majority of our officers and staff proudly reflect our true values and are unafraid to do the right thing and report any matter which falls below our high standards.