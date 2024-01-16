Lewis Prescott Millhouses: Man charged over alleged burglary incidents in Sheffield neighbourhood
The incidents are alleged to have taken place within a day of each other.
A 21-year-old man has been charged following a burglary and an attempted burglary in the Millhouses area of Sheffield.
Lewis Prescott, of Becket Crescent in Lowedges, has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, attempt burglary and going equipped to steal.
His charges are in connection to a reported burglary on Pringle Road on January 11, 2024 and an attempted burglary on Pringle Avenue on January 12, 2024.
Prescott has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on February 9, 2024.