2 . Hereford Street, Sheffield

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a hate crime in the city centre. It is reported that on 30 December 2023 at 3.50am a man approached queue barriers outside Dempseys on Hereford Street in Sheffield and used homophobic and derogatory language towards a man. It is then reported that the man was asked to move away from the barriers but refused and remained outside Dempseys for several minutes before leaving the area. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. He is described as having black short hair and facial hair and being around 20 to 30 years old. If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Quote investigation number 14/227336/23 of 30 December 2023 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police