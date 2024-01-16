The 29 pictures in this gallery all currently appear among the force's ongoing appeals, as officers investigate alleged crimes ranging from assaults to thefts, in Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.
All have been published by officers since the start of November, and remain online.
They have been taken from cameras which capture images out on the streets and parks of Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with many of them taken from CCTV cameras. All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals.
The force is currently displaying the pictures online. Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here.
1. Caught on camera
Police want to speak to the people in the CCTV pictures in the gallery, and are now publishing their pictures. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
2. Hereford Street, Sheffield
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a hate crime in the city centre. It is reported that on 30 December 2023 at 3.50am a man approached queue barriers outside Dempseys on Hereford Street in Sheffield and used homophobic and derogatory language towards a man. It is then reported that the man was asked to move away from the barriers but refused and remained outside Dempseys for several minutes before leaving the area. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. He is described as having black short hair and facial hair and being around 20 to 30 years old. If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Quote investigation number 14/227336/23 of 30 December 2023 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Wickersley, Stagg Inn
Police in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault. It is reported that on 14 December 2023 at 11pm, a man was assaulted at the Stagg Inn Pub, Wickersley Road. It is reported that two men assaulted a man causing him to fall down a set of steps and lose consciousness.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
The men are described as white, of slim and medium build, around 30-years-old, and 5ft 10 inches tall. One man is described as having a medium length beard and the other man a full beard.
Quote incident number 1050 of 14 December 2023 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
