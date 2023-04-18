A boy who was just 14 when he stabbed another teenager to death can now be named – in that hope that it will deter others from carrying knives.

Leighton Amies, now 15, stabbed Tomasz Oleszak to death in a park in Gateshead last October. The killer was only 14 at the time and his identity would not have been revealed until his 18th birthday under reporting rules.

But the judge who presided over his trial, Mr Justice Spencer, sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, lifted the reporting ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said: “There is a public interest in trying to deflect young people from the carrying of knives, where when that happens, this kind of utterly tragic outcome can occur.

(L-R) Leighton Amies, now 15, stabbed Tomasz Oleszak to death in a park in Gateshead last October. Both boys were 14 at the time

"In my judgement, the public interest in reporting fully of these proceedings, including the identity of the defendant, in fact outweighs the interests of the defendant in having the anonymity of his identity maintained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amies had boasted about stabbing Tomasz to death. He shouted “I've wetted your boy” at a gang after he knifed the 14-year-old deep in his chest in a nature park in Gateshead.

The defendant had denied murder, claiming he did not know he had stabbed Tomasz and slashed another youth's coat after being attacked by the group.

Amies was walking through Whitehills Nature Park with his girlfriend at around 8pm when a group of youths followed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was carrying a serrated kitchen knife in his jacket pocket, which he had explained he picked up at home for “reassurance” and used it to slash Tomasz when he came under attack from a group.

Amies shouted to the gang “I've wetted your boy” after landing the fatal blow, the court heard.

Mark McKone KC, prosecuting, told jurors: “He wanted them to know he had stabbed one of their number. It was a boast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Makepeace KC, defending, had told jurors Amies had not looked for trouble and asked the jury to put themselves in his situation: aged 14, attacked by a group, in the dark, not knowing if any of the gang were armed.

He said: “This is a 14-year-old under group attack and having to make terrible decisions under a moment's notice.”

The jury also convicted Amies of a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on the boy whose coat was slashed.

The defendant, who is to be sentenced next month, had previously admitted carrying a blade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside court, Detective Inspector Chris Deavin, who led the murder inquiry, said: “Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him, he was a promising footballer and a popular pupil at his school.

“Leighton Amies has been found guilty of murder but no conviction or any length of sentence will ever bring Tomasz back.

"We want to send an unequivocal message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon of any kind or believes that violence is acceptable - the consequences can be devastating.

“Look at the pain this tragedy has caused - not only could you take away someone else's future and destroy the lives of their loved ones, but also ruin your own and those of your family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad