Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“You never responded. You just endured it. And finally she carried out a tremendously serious attack on you. You snapped. You killed her.”

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the tragic end to years of domestic abuse carried out by a woman against her husband in Rotherham this year.

A court heard how Laurence Ward, 58, of Herringthorpe Valley Way, Sheffield, "snapped" and killed his wife, Joanne, after "years of merciless abuse" at her hands.

Laurence Ward, aged 58, was jailed for three years and four months on December 19 for stabbing his wife, Joanne, to death at their flat in Herringthorpe Valley Way in June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At first, Ward was charged with 53-year-old’s Joanne’s murder. But as police gathered evidence, a picture was painted of a man who had suffered years of physical, verbal and emotional abuse by Joanne - culminating with her stabbing him through his forearm with a large kitchen knife.

As His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, Recorder of Sheffield, put it: “After years of relentless bullying, you snapped.

“I wholly endorse the prosecution’s decision to accept your guilty plea of manslaughter and not pursue a charge of murder. If ever there was a case that demanded that course of action, this is it.”

The abuse Laurence suffered included being beaten and forced to sit on the step outside their flat naked. He was kept from seeing his family and she controlled how he used his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence Ward, 58, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, "snapped" and killed his wife of three decades after "year of merciless bullying" at her hands, culminating in a day where she stabbed him in the arm with a large kitchen knife. | SYP

The court heard how, on the day before the killing, a witness through a window saw Joanne shove his head against a wall a number of times. She appeared drunk and hit him some sort of stick.

From all this, Judge Richardson stated he was “entirely satisfied” with a psychiatrist's diagnosis of “battered husband syndrome” for Laurence, and said everything about the case was “rare and very, very unusual.”

So what is battered husband syndrome? What is available to help men facing domestic abuse at home escape their situation? And what can witnesses and neighbours who feel they know someone is facing domestic abuse do?

What is battered husband syndrome?

Battered husband syndrome is more commonly referred to as ‘battered spouse syndrome’ and is a subclass of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The condition is broadly defined by the erosion of self esteem and the patterns of behaviour that can be instilled by persistent, prolonged domestic abuse, even after the victim as escaped their abuser.

Common themes in the abuse are the victim being manipulated through threats of violence, degradation and isolation, as well as sexual abuse.

It is marked by the victim rationalising their abuse or minimalizing it, with behaviours like self-isolation, substance abuse, depression, suicidal thoughts and feeling their situation is “inescapable.”

The Star spoke with Mark Brooks, the chairman of ManKind Initiative, a UK mental health charity supporting male victims of domestic abuse, about what the signs are of domestic abuse being carried out on men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “Battered husband syndrome is not really a phrase that is used much in the UK.

“Men as well as women are victims of domestic abuse. In fact they make up one in three of all people subjected to it.

“It is not just physical abuse though. It includes coercive and controlling behaviour, psychological abuse and economic abuse. In plain English, that means being isolated from family, becoming ground down by constantly being told you are worthless and being kept from having any money.”

A list of such behaviours can be found on the ManKind Initiative website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the behaviours could be applied to the Laurence Ward case, where the relationship was marked by “years of merciless bullying “ by Joanne, as well as routine violence and efforts to isolate Ward from his family.

There are services available for men in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire to escape domestic abuse.

One is IDAS, the Independent Domestic Abuse Services charity, who in 2024 provided emergency accommodation with intensive support to over 250 people, 153 of which were with children.

Mark also urged anyone with concerns or in need of help to contact South Yorkshire Police, and spoke of breaking stigmas against the idea that law enforcement don’t “take men seriously too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also national helplines and information on available on both https://mankind.org.uk/ and https://mensadviceline.org.uk/

Men can call the Men's Advice Line free on 0808 801 0327 (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm) or ManKind on 01823 334 244.

Women can call 0808 2000 247, the free 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline run in partnership between Women's Aid and Refuge.

The role neighbours, friends and passersby can play

The sad reality of Laurence Ward’s case is there may well have been opportunities to put a stop to it and see Joanne prosecuted before its tragic end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police gathered many witness reports from neighbours who at least partly saw how Laurence was treated.

Neighbours told police Laurence was “vacant” if they saw him, and witnessed the verbal abuse Joanne meted out on him.

The ‘bystander’ effect is documented in domestic abuse, and witnesses can rationalize ‘red flags’ or incidents they see by believing there is “more to it than meets the eye,” that they are “jumping to conclusions,” or even simply that they. too. feel powerless in the face of it.

Mark said: “It is vital that friends, family and neighbours fully recognise that domestic abuse happens to men and then act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still hear too many times people such as neighbours saying they knew a man who was in a abusive relationship but ignored it. Others saying they hadn't realised that a son or brother was being controlled by their new partner, even though they hadn't seen their son in years and it was out of character.

“Please do reach out to them and get help for them. Friends, families and neighbours have a crucial role to play.”

South Yorkshire Police operates a dedicated page on their website with advice on how to report domestic abuse and what will happen.

There is also a directory of services and phone numbers to call on the Sheffield City Council’s website.