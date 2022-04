South Yorkshire Police is urging people to avoid Firshill Crescent in Shirecliffe due to the fire.

There is a large police and fire service presence, with paramedics also present.

Firshill Crescent is closed near to Sheffield United's academy and training ground due to a fire

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Firshill Crescent in Sheffield is currently closed near to the Sheffield United training facility due to a fire.

“Emergency services are at the scene.