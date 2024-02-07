Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were deployed to a city street last night and police remain there this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were sent to Lancing Road, Highfield, last night when reports of an incident were received at around 7.30pm.

Lancing Road, Sheffield

Witnesses said the road was still sealed off at around 11.30pm, when a photograph of the scene shared with The Star was taken.

At just before 1pm today, a police car remained in the street and South Yorkshire Police said there will remain an increased presence there while investigative work is carried out.

The only details shared by the force so far is that a window was damaged last night.

In a statement, South Yorkshrie Police said: "We are investigating reports of damage caused to the window of a residential property in the Highfield area of Sheffield last night.

"Officers attended Lancing Road at 7.29pm last night (February 6) after damage was caused to a double-glazed window.

"No injuries have been reported and a scene remains in place while officers conduct their work, with house-to-house and CCTV enquiries being carried out.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area while these enquiries are being conducted and we would encourage anyone with concerns or issues to speak to our officers at the scene.

"An investigation has been launched and we are urging anyone with information that can help our officers with their enquiries to get in touch."