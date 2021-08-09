Lamborghini supercar seized after driver caught 'messing around' on motorway

Police revealed that when the driver was stopped it emerged they had already been subjected to a warning, and the vehicle was impounded.

Officers said: “The Lamborghini was one of three messing around in the early hours on the motorway.

This Lamborghini was seized by police in South Yorkshire after its driver was caught 'messing around' on the motorway

"We think it was the bright green paintwork that dazzled the drivers’ eyes and prevented them seeing the approach of the stalking marked BMW X5.

"The driver of the vehicle had already been subjected to a warning under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act. Vehicle seized and onto the pound.”

Police published details of the incident yesterday evening. The Star has asked for more information, including when and where the car was stopped.