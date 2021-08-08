Reckless motorist ‘could have killed someone’ in Sheffield crash

The driver of a grey Vauxhall Astra “travelling way too fast” on Tithe Barn Lane in Woodhouse at around 3pm on Saturday narrowly missed a woman who was gardening when they smashed into an outer wall before driving away from the scene.

The owner of the property which was left damaged, Mark Thomason, said his daughter had been left shaken following the incident but was not injured.

He told The Star: “I heard the screech of the breaks then an almighty bang.

The driver smashed into Mark's garden wall on Tithe Barn Lane, Woodhouse.

"This is a 200-year-old wall. I think the driver moved three quarters of a tonne of sandstone and pushed it into my garden.”

Mark, who has lived in the property next door to St James Church since 2002, said the driver returned to the scene and drove past “at speed but calm as you like.”

"The wall is a write-off,” he continued, “two metres of it has pushed into the garden.

"If anyone had been walking on the pavement they would be in the mortuary right now.”

The wall is over two-hundred years old, Mark said.

The police have been informed of the incident, which Mark said is not the first near-miss on the road outside his home.

“Someone is going to die on this road and no one seems to care,” he added.

"Drivers use it as a race track, they just love to go round the corner as fast as they possibly can.

"It just goes on and on and on.”