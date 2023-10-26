The street was closed for several hours last night for an operation led by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.

Fire officers shut down a street in Sheffield city centre last night while they rescued a woman from the River Don.

At least four fire engines as well as police and an ambulance were scrambled to the scene on Blonk Street at around 10.48pm last night (October 25) to reports of a person in the water.

The street, near The Wicker, was cordoned off while emergency services worked. Images shared online show officers standing in the water and what appears to be a small rescue raft being deployed.