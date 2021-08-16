Knife-wielding thug stabbed his victim in the buttocks after scuffle

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 11 how Ben White, aged 34, of Pike Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham, had been arguing with two men about their sister when a scuffle developed and the defendant pursued and attacked one of the men with a knife.

Nadim Bashir, prosecuting, said: “There was an argument in relation to an issue concerning their sister. The argument became a scuffle and in the course of the scuffle Mr White produced a knife.”

Mr Bashir added that there was a chase and in the course of the pursuit one of the two brothers was stabbed once in the buttocks and the wound needed stitches.

White, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing wounding and to possessing a bladed article after the incident on April 24, 2020.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods in relation to an Alfa Romeo car which had been taken from outside a woman’s home in Woodsetts, at Worksop, in 2018.

He also admitted one count of causing criminal damage and threatening to cause criminal damage concerning property belonging to his ex-partner from December, 2019.

Joy Merriam, defending, said White had been remanded in custody for 15 months during very difficult Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and his mental health had suffered.

She said: “He has had one face-to-face visit and one video call with his daughter. He has been in custody for 15 months and he has gained over seven stone in weight in that time due to the time he has been incarcerated – 23 hours a day - and his only pleasure has been food.”

Recorder Benjamin Nolan QC pointed out the knife White had produced from his pocket had been a flick-knife and not just a household knife.

However, he said: “I propose to pass a sentence that will permit his almost immediate release. And I appreciate the last 15 months have been difficult because of the Covid restrictions.”