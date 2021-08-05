Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 5 how Jahmali Satchell, aged 24, of Fretson Court, on Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, had visited the complainant’s flat and had asked for tobacco before returning with a kitchen knife and unleashing an unprovoked attack.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said the complainant had asked Satchell if he was okay before the defendant lunged at him and pulled out a kitchen knife making a stabbling motion which the complainant was able to block with an arm.

The complainant, who lives in the same block of flats as the defendant, was stabbed in the back of the neck as he tried to disarm Satchell, according to Ms Smithies, and he thought he was going to be killed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a knife-wielding Sheffield man who attacked a neighbour has been has been detained in a mental care hospital. Also pictured is an example of a knife.

Ms Smithies said: “At some point the complainant fell to the floor and saw the knife come towards him and he was able to grab at it and the blade snapped in half at the handle though it did catch the complainant on his hand slicing his finger.”

The complainant received wounds to the back of his neck, to a finger and to a forearm, which were treated.

Ms Smithies added: “He described the attack as ferocious and terrifying and he expressed the opinion that if he did not work out and exercise he would not have been able to fend off the attack.”

Satchell, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after the incident on October 26, 2020.

Dr Eric Mendleson, a psychiatrist, confirmed that given there was no reason for the attack it is highly likely the defendant was mentally ill at the time and a further doctor confirmed Satchell suffers with schizophrenia and requires treatment.

Dr Mendleson also confirmed Satchell has a mental disorder and requires treatment and a bed is available for him at Wathwood Hospital, in Rotherham.