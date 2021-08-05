Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 26 how Kian Smith, aged 20, of Birks Holt Drive, Maltby, fled from police in a Ford Fiesta after he was seen by officers in a car park on Braithwell Road, Maltby.Zaiban Alam, prosecuting, said Smith drove away and increased his speed and turned sharply to escape from police as he drove on Braithwell Road, Norwood Avenue and Salisbury Road.Ms Alam added that Smith reached speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone on Salisbury Road before driving on Grange Lane into a dead-end on Highfield Park.Smith fled from the vehicle but was chased and caught by police, according to Ms Alam, and he was found to have cocaine on him.Tree surgeon Smith, who has previous convictions and has been serving a custodial sentence for a wounding offence, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, to driving without insurance and without a licence and to possessing a class A drug after the pursuit in June, 2020.John Richards, defending, said: “He panicked and knew he had some drugs on him and knew he did not have a licence.”Mr Richards added Smith, who has a supportive family, has become a father to a newborn child in April while he has been in custody and he is determined to form a relationship with that youngster.Recorder Ian Mullarkey told Smith: “It was a prolonged piece of very bad driving involving a police chase through residential streets.“In my judgement, that plainly calls for a prison sentence even for someone who is 20 years of age.”However, Recorder Mullarkey recognised Smith has been in detention in a Young Offender Institution and there has been a significant delay with the case. He also acknowledged the defendant’s intention to form a better relationship with his new child.Recorder Mullarkey sentenced Smith to nine months of detention suspended for 12 months with a four-month curfew and a rehabilitation requirement. Smith was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.