The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) launched the survey, which contained a series of questions designed to ascertain whether Sheffield residents would like the knife angel sculpture to go on display in the city on March 1.

Grieving grandmother Anne Gray, aged 78, has been campaigning for the sculpture to be brought to Sheffield since 2019, due to it containing a message to her late grandson Jamie Stuart, who was stabbed to death in Parson Cross in 2011.

The inscription to Sheffield teenager, Jamie, who was just 19 years old when he was killed, reads: ‘Fly safe Jamie’.

The imposing knife angel sculpture, which was created by artist Alfie Bradley, and the British Ironworks Centre, is around 23 feet tall, and is comprised of more than 100,000 knives that have been surrendered during amnesties held across the country. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The VRU’s survey, which was available on its website, has now closed and forms part of its consultation process.

When asked what the results of the survey revealed, Graham Jones, head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Tackling knife crime and violence in South Yorkshire is a priority for the Violence Reduction Unit.

“We recognise that there are many strong views on the Knife Angel, and we are working with South Yorkshire Police and the Sheffield Community Safety Partnership to gather the opinions of the local community.

“The survey the VRU has recently run is part of that consultation process. The results of that survey are currently being analysed, and further discussions will take place after Easter with partners in Sheffield prior to any final decision being taken.”

The imposing sculpture, which was created by artist Alfie Bradley, and the British Ironworks Centre (BIC), is around 23 feet tall, and is comprised of more than 100,000 knives that have been surrendered during amnesties held across the country.

The purpose of the knife angel is to raise awareness about knife crime, and it has visited towns and cities across the country since November 2018.

These visits include education and awareness sessions, which are held in the hosting town or city.

Anne Gray is campaigning for the Knife Angel to be brought to Sheffield.Picture Scott Merrylees

Despite the sculpture bearing a message to Jamie, the closest it has come to Sheffield is Chesterfield, where it went on display in October last year.

Sheffield University is currently listed as one of the potential future host sites on the BIC’s website, which states that ‘early discussions’ have taken place.