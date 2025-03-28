Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been charged with arson following a house fire in Sheffield this week.

Firefighters were called to Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, at 12.28am on March 26 over reports of a fire.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered over a house fire on Kirton Road, Sheffield, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 26. | Submitted

They arrived to find smoke pouring out of a terraced house, which suffered significant damage inside. No one was hurt during the blaze.

A neighbour told The Star: “I woke up to a loud bang. I checked my windows and saw fire engines.

“When I went downstairs to check what was going on the house was up in smoke.”

Investigators believe the fire was started deliberately and a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Emma Appleby, aged 42, of Kirton Road, Sheffield, was charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Appleby has been remanded into custody ahead of her appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on April 28.