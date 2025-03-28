10 Sheffield neighbourhoods plagued by arson attacks - 1,000 reported in three years

New data shows Sheffield saw more than 1,100 deliberate fires started by criminals between 2022 and the end of 2024, from bin fires to torched vehicles to devastating house blazes.

They show how some of Sheffield’s most deprived and low income are also affected by the most arson attacks. The worst affected area was the Darnall ward, which alone saw 99 recorded deliberate fires in that time, compared to Dore and Totley, which saw seven.

It comes as data from law firm Legal Expert shows the vast majority of arson incidents in Sheffield and England go unpunished, with just three per cent of incidents ending in charges or court summons.

A string of terrifying arson incidents were reported in Beighton and Sothall in February that mirrored attacks in 2024, leading residents to believe a serial arsonist is on the loose. A suspect has been arrested and bailed.

Three fires were recorded in three days over February 23 and 25. The three locations were all within one square mile of one another, and saw wheelie bins set on fire and pushed up against homes, leading to hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage.

Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Inspector Katie Hammond said: “Incidents involving arson can be extremely frightening for victims and communities. Neighbourhood Policing Teams will often respond by providing increased visibility in the local area whilst investigating officers work hard to follow all lines of enquiry within the community and the fire service’s findings.

“Arson investigations are often more reliant on CCTV, video doorbell, and dash cam images, as forensic opportunities can be limited compared to other crime investigations.

“In February 2025, we launched an investigation into a series of arsons in the Beighton area of Sheffield – the latest one being on 25 February. On 26 February, a man was arrested and bailed. The investigation is very much ongoing and any evidence will be presented to the Crown Prosecution Service at the earliest opportunity.”

Here are the Sheffield wards that recorded the highest number of deliberate fires in the last three years.

1 . Darnall - 99 incidents Darnall has seen the most recorded arson incidents in South Yorkshire between 2022 and 2025. However, incidents year by year have fallen, with a peak of 41 attacks in 2022 and falling down to 26 in 2024. Pictured here is a scene in July 2023 when 50 vehicles were destroyed in a deliberate attack on premises in Parkway Drive, Darnall. | South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Photo Sales

2 . Gleadless Valley - 93 incidents The second worst affected area in Sheffield for arson attacks is Gleadless Valley, which saw 93 attacks between 2022 and 2025. This image from inside the the Newfield Building on Fallow Callow Drive, where on November 24, 2021, a wheelie bin was pushed into the staircase and lit on fire. | National World Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3 . Burngreave - 86 incidents File photo. The third worst affected area for arson attacks in Sheffield is Burngreave, which saw 86 incidents between 2022 and 2025. The include an attack on the Pitsmoor Christ Church in July 2022, when a deliberate fire rendered the building unusable for months. | Marisa Cashill Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4 . Manor Castle - 85 incidents The fourth worst affected ward in Sheffield for arson attacks is Manor Castle, which saw 85 incidents between 2022 and 2025. Pictured are fire engines following a devastating fire at The Manor Social Club in Sheffield in December 2024. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales