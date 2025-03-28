10 Sheffield neighbourhoods plagued by arson attacks - 1,000 reported in three years

New data shows Sheffield saw more than 1,100 deliberate fires started by criminals between 2022 and the end of 2024, from bin fires to torched vehicles to devastating house blazes.
They show how some of Sheffield’s most deprived and low income are also affected by the most arson attacks. The worst affected area was the Darnall ward, which alone saw 99 recorded deliberate fires in that time, compared to Dore and Totley, which saw seven.
It comes as data from law firm Legal Expert shows the vast majority of arson incidents in Sheffield and England go unpunished, with just three per cent of incidents ending in charges or court summons.
A string of terrifying arson incidents were reported in Beighton and Sothall in February that mirrored attacks in 2024, leading residents to believe a serial arsonist is on the loose. A suspect has been arrested and bailed.
Three fires were recorded in three days over February 23 and 25. The three locations were all within one square mile of one another, and saw wheelie bins set on fire and pushed up against homes, leading to hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage.
Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Inspector Katie Hammond said: “Incidents involving arson can be extremely frightening for victims and communities. Neighbourhood Policing Teams will often respond by providing increased visibility in the local area whilst investigating officers work hard to follow all lines of enquiry within the community and the fire service’s findings.
“Arson investigations are often more reliant on CCTV, video doorbell, and dash cam images, as forensic opportunities can be limited compared to other crime investigations.
“In February 2025, we launched an investigation into a series of arsons in the Beighton area of Sheffield – the latest one being on 25 February. On 26 February, a man was arrested and bailed. The investigation is very much ongoing and any evidence will be presented to the Crown Prosecution Service at the earliest opportunity.”
Here are the Sheffield wards that recorded the highest number of deliberate fires in the last three years.