Kimberworth: Man involved in Rotherham pizza shop stabbing pleads guilty
On Saturday June 7, at around 4pm, police were called to Ox Close Avenue in Kimberworth after reports of an assault.
There, at the Pizza House Shop on the local shopping parade, officers discovered a 52-year-old man, who had been injured with stab wounds.
A 42-year-old was arrested at the time and has since appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.
Aliriza Cimikoglu, of Pollard Crescent, Sheffield, charged with possession of a knife blade in a public place and wounding with intent. He pleaded guilty to both offences.
He is due to appear at the same court for sentencing in September.
At the time of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.20pm we were called to reports of an assault at a premises on Ox Close Avenue, in Rotherham.
“A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”