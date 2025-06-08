Ox Close Avenue Kimberworth: 'Attempted murder' arrest after an incident near Rotherham pizza venue
South Yorkshire Police were sent to Ox Close Avenue, in Kimberworth, Rotherham, late on Saturday afternoon, with an area of the street taped off while they carried out investigations.
Today police revealed a man had suffered stab wounds, with an arrest made.
Officers told The Star in a statement: “Yesterday (Saturday June 7) at 4.20pm we were called to reports of an assault at a premises on Ox Close Avenue, in Rotherham.
“A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder. He remains in custody.”
Pictures which have been circulated on social media showed officers outside the Pizza House shop, at the local shopping parade, with police tape around it.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.