A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious incident near a South Yorkshire pizza venue.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were sent to Ox Close Avenue, in Kimberworth, Rotherham, late on Saturday afternoon, with an area of the street taped off while they carried out investigations.

Police were sent to Ox Close Gardens, Kimberworth | Google

Today police revealed a man had suffered stab wounds, with an arrest made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers told The Star in a statement: “Yesterday (Saturday June 7) at 4.20pm we were called to reports of an assault at a premises on Ox Close Avenue, in Rotherham.

“A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder. He remains in custody.”

Pictures which have been circulated on social media showed officers outside the Pizza House shop, at the local shopping parade, with police tape around it.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad