Kilo of cannabis seized after police raid in Doncaster
A kilo of cannabis was seized after police officers raided a house in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 05:45
The drug was found at a property in Hirst Gate, Mexborough, yesterday.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at the house and was in police custody last night.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The warrant, executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, is part of ongoing work by the team to tackle suspected organised crime and any associated criminality and anti-social behaviour in the Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough areas.”