Two men try to ‘drag young girl into Sheffield underground and rob her’ in terrifying ordeal
Two men tried to drag a young girl into an underground and rob her during a terrifying ordeal in Sheffield.
The two men approached the young girl on London Road at around 12.30am on Tuesday before trying to pull her down into the underground.
Thankfully, a member of the public spotted the attack while in a taxi and was able to ‘startle' the two men.
Despite running from the scene, the two men managed to steal the young girl’s mobile phone.
Footage of the aftermath of the attack has been uploaded to Facebook alongside a warning about walking alone in Sheffield.
The woman said: “Please warn once again any of your friends and family about walking about this “safe city” alone at night as it seems to only be getting worse.
“I managed to find the young girl after who was traumatised but wasn’t injured too badly just her wrist from fighting them off and holding her bag.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 21 and 22, both from Sheffield have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in custody.”