Tinashe Kampira, aged 20, whose address cannot be disclosed, and another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted this week of the murder of Khuram Javed, who was also known as Khurm.

His killers are set to discover their fate on Thursday, March 17 at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Two brothers, Saydul Mohammed, 22, and Sohidul Mohamed, 24, both of The Greenway, were found guilty of assisting an offender but a date for their sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

The brothers helped one of the killers – the one who cannot be named – flee to Berkshire following the killing. He later handed himself in.

Khuram was a solictor for the Alison Law legal firm based on London Road, Abbeydale.

He was also a married dad-of-two and amateur cricketer.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that he and a group of friends were shot at after confronting another group who were said to have been acting suspiciously around a car.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, who led the investigation, said: “While the verdict is a welcome conclusion to the trial, there will be no celebrations by the family, only satisfaction that justice has prevailed and the individuals responsible for Khurm's death have brought to justice.”In a statement released after the killers were found guilty on Tuesday,

Following today's verdict, the family of Khurm said in a statement: “We, the family of Khurm Javed, are satisfied that today justice has been served upon the murderers of our beloved Khurm and those who chose to help them.

“Khurm was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend. His untimely death has devastated us all and his presence and love can never be replaced. Those that knew Khurm will know this to be true. He stood for what is right and had an enormous sense of community and family.