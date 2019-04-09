Have your say

A killer who stabbed a man to death outside a Sheffield cinema is still at large over six months after the knife attack.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22 and from Broomhall, was knifed outside Cineworld at the Centertainment complex, Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death at the Centertainment complex in Attercliffe, Sheffield, last September

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Fahim was stabbed in his chest when two groups of friends clashed on a night out.

Another man, aged 21, was also stabbed but survived the attack.

He was among a number of men later arrested on suspicion of murder but nobody has yet been charged.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

