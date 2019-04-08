Man’s hand saved by surgeon after Rotherham carjacking

A surgeon has saved the hand of a man who was attacked by a masked gang wielding a ‘machete’ in Rotherham.

The 25-year-old suffered the ‘life-changing arm injury' and had his car stolen after being attacked by a gang of men when he pulled over on East Bawtry Road, Whiston at around 10:50pm on Sunday.

East Bawtry Road at the junction with Lease Gate Road, Whiston. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

The driver, who was travelling alone, reportedly pulled over close to the junction with Lease Gate Road and was approached by a group of unknown men before being attacked with a metal weapon, almost severing his hand.

The attackers, who got out of a dark blue coloured vehicle, then left the scene in the victim’s white Mercedes Benz C220.

The victim was taken to Rotherham Hospital where a surgeon was able to re-attach his hand today.

"The surgeon has been able to save the man’s hand," a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

"The officer in charge of the case said he was very lucky."

Josh Oxley, a friend of the victim, said he had pulled over to look for his phone which he had dropped somewhere in his car shortly before the attack took place.

He said: “He is not a bad person at all, he wouldn’t hurt anyone. He has got a heart of gold. He’s got a nice car so whether they have done it purely for the car, I don’t know.

“But he described it as a machete – you don’t chop someone’s hand off for the sake of nicking their car – it’s shocking.”

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital with a life changing arm injury. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

“An investigation is under way and officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry including reviewing CCTV and house-to-house visits.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 985 of April 7 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

