This is the moment twisted Damien Bendall admitted ‘I’ve killed four people’ outside the Killamarsh house where the horrifying murders were carried out with a claw hammer.

Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney – sentenced Bendall, aged 32, to a ‘whole life sentence’ for the murders of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, after an horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh in September, 2021. Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage.

Following the December 21 hearing at Derby Crown Court, Derbyshire Police have now released body-worn footage from officers called to the scene over concerns Bendall was suffering from a self-inflicted stab wound.

In the footage, as shown in the video on this page, Bendall repeatedly tells officers: “I don’t know what happened’.

Video footage shows that it is only when officers try to explain what is going to happen next that Bendall reveals the nature of his sickening crimes.

Bendall tells the officers: “I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to prison, obviously. Again.”

One of the two officers present at the scene responds by saying: “Why, what have you done? Have you done something to someone else?

Bendall replies: “I’ve murdered four people.”

The court hearing was played a call Bendall made to the emergency services in which he said: “I need the police and ambulance here now because I've killed four people.”

However, the officers sent to the scene do not appear to be aware of Bendall’s previous admission.

During the course of the hearing, prosecuting barrister, Louis Mably KC described the scene after one of the officers went into the property following Bendall’s confession.

The officer stated, as was heard via body worn camera footage played in court: “Massive head wounds. They are gone. They are gone. They are all gone. F**k me.”

Bendall was arrested at the scene and subsequently told officers: “The whole house is covered in claret. I used a hammer. I did not realise what I had done.”

