A heartbroken mum and grandmother whose loved ones were killed in a horror attack has launched a petition calling for a change in the law.

Angie Smith is calling for Clare’s Law to be amended to make it easier for relatives concerned about who their loved ones are in a relationship with to find out whether their partners are known to the authorities and pose a risk. She wants the information to be made available to families without their loved ones giving their consent.

Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, allows people in a relationship to obtain information from the police if they believe their partner may pose a danger.

Angie wants the law changed following the death of her daughter, Terri Harris, and two grandchildren John Paul and Lacey Bennett, aged 13 and 11 respectively. The trio were killed alongside 11-year-old family friend, Connie Gent, by Terri’s partner, Damien Bendall, in the home the couple shared in Killamarsh in September 2021.

Bendall was then sentenced to a ‘whole life’ order in December 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the four murders and admitted to having raped Lacey as she lay dying.

Angie is concerned that under the current system if a family member asks for information about a loved one's partner, that relative is informed of the request and may refuse to give consent for details to be disclosed.

She said: “In a lot of narcissistic relationships, many ‘victims’ do not realise they are being controlled and are very much in ‘love’ and see no wrong. Many will refuse the information as they will not see what others around them can see.”

“We need an easier process. Even if this involves providing official ID to prove who you are to clarify so people are not using this to snoop on anyone,” she added.

“My daughter was murdered with her two children and one of their friends by her then partner in 2021. I tried to fill in the sheet for Clare’s Law and found it very difficult and when I saw that my daughter was going to be informed, I knew I wouldn’t get the information I needed to help her understand. I believe this information, if given, would have helped towards moving her away from that situation. By making it more accessible I could have made a difference.”