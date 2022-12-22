After over a year, the full timeline of what happened that led to three children being murdered at a Killamarsh house has been laid bare.

Damien Bendall, 32, was yesterday told he would spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of three children and his partner. He moved from room to room with a claw hammer and meted out what a prosecutor called “brutal, vicious and cruel attacks”.

At Derby Crown Court, the Killamarsh community finally heard the harrowing events that took place in the house on Chandos Crescent on the night of September 18, 2021 – including the previously unknown fact that Bendall left the house after the killings to sell youngest John Paul Bennett’s Xbox for drugs.

Our gallery below lays out the timeline of the murders as heard in court, as well as some of the events leading up to the day of the killings.

1. Damien Bendall Pictured is Damien Bendall, aged 32, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends. He pleaded guilty to murdering Terri Harris, 35, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

2. Bendall and Terri Harris met in April 2020 Bendall and Terri Harris met in April 2020 through a dating app, 17 months before the murders. Bendall moved into her Sheffield home in Sheffield shortly afterwards.

3. Family raised concerns In July 2020, Terri's mum and friends raised concerns about Bendall's drug and alcohol use and behaviour. The court heard how Bendall had previous convictions related to his drug problem, including armed robbery. On the night of the murders, it is understood Bendall was trying to contact his cocaine dealer.

4. Bendall and Terri move to Killamarsh In Sept 2020, Terri moved from Sheffield to Killamarsh to be closer to her mum, and Bendall moved in with her shortly afterwards. By September 2021, there was evidence in texts that the relationship had become 'unharmonious'. By this time, Terri was also pregnant.