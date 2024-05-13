Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters and police are carrying out joint investigation at house in Killamarsh after dramatic fire in early hours

Pictures show the scene today at a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, as investigation teams launched an investigation into a ‘suspicious’ blaze.

The pictures show the damage that was caused by the fire, which broke out in the early hours of the morning today, Monday, May 13, and led to three fire crews and police being sent to the scene at Beech Crescent, around 4.30am.

They show a car completely destroyed by the fire, which appears to be little more than a metal shell.

Fire investigators at the scene of a devastating house fire on Beech Crescent in Killamarsh, which broke out in the early hours of the morning

They also show the blackened wall of the house where the fire caught the building.

Blue and white police tape can also be seen in the pictures, while fire service officials are shown wearing blue protective surgical gloves and breathing masks. One officer has the words ‘Fire Investigations’ on his back.

Derbyshire Police confirmed in a statement earlier today that they were treating the fire as suspicious ‘at this time’.

They said: “An investigation is underway following a fire at a property in Killamarsh in the early hours of this morning (Monday 13 May).

“We attended Beech Crescent just after 4.35am this morning, and the fire is believed to have started from a car and spread to the building.

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire. No one is understood to have been trapped in the building and no injuries were reported.

“At this time we are treating the fire as suspicious and would like to hear from any witnesses, anyone in the area, or with CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.”

Firefighters from Clowne and Staveley in Derbyshire, and South Yorkshire’s Birley fire station, attended the incident, supported by East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary. They found the car well alight on the driveway of the property and that the fire had spread to the house itself.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting the incident number 24*278405.