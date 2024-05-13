Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and the fire service are investigating

Nearly a dozen kittens were saved and given oxygen by firefighters after a serious house fire gripped a family home near Sheffield.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning, after flames were seen at the property, on Beech Crescent, in Killamarsh.

And the fire service said a cat and 10 kittens were rescued by crew members who attended the incident at around 4.30am. The blaze is being investigated jointly by Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire picture shows Derbyshire firefighters. Photo: Marisa Cashill, National World

It is understood that a car had caught fire, with the blaze then spreading to the nearby house.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hosereels to fight the blaze

It is understood that the family who lived in the property had already got out of the house before the emergency services arrived at the scene.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, including one from neighbouring South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Derbyshire Fire an Rescue Service said in a statement: “At 4.36 hours this morning, Monday, May 13, firefighters were called to attend a vehicle fire at a two storey property on Beech Crescent, Killamarsh.

“Firefighters from Clowne, Staveley and South Yorkshire’s Birley station attended the incident supported by East Midlands Ambulance Service and colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary.

“Upon arrival, fire crews discovered one vehicle well alight on the driveway of the property and that the fire had spread to the property itself.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“A cat and 10 kitten were rescued from the property and administered oxygen at the scene.

“A joint police and fire investigation is due to commence today.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement: “We attended reports of a fire at a property on Beech Crescent at Killamarsh just after 4.35am this morning, Monday, May 13.

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire which is believed to have started from a car and spread to the house.

“No one is understood to have been trapped in the building and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway and at this time we are treating the fire as suspicious.

We would like to hear from any witnesses, anyone in the area, or with CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information which may help police asked to contact Derbyshire Police with the reference 24*278405.