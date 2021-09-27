Dozens of well-wishers paid their respects during a vigil at the village square in Woodhouse yesterday, Sunday, September 26.

They lit candles which were placed at the foot of a tree adorned with balloons and a pink T-shirt, before watching the short firework display in honour of the four victims.

The vigil was organised by Village Fruit & Veg in Woodhouse, which said: “We would like to thank each and everyone of you for an amazing turn out to show the love and respect Woodhouse has for all those taken and the families.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vigil in Woodhouse, Sheffield, for the woman and three children found dead at a house in Killamarsh

Terri Harris, 35, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, also 11, were all found dead at a house on Chandos Crescent, in Killamarsh, on Sunday, September 19.

Terri and her two children had recently moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse, which is where Connie lived with her family.

The three children all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield, and before that had been pupils at Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse.

Both schools have paid moving tributes to the youngsters.

An appeal has been launch to pay for memorial bench to all four victims in Woodhouse, with anyone wishing to donate able to do so at Village Fruit & Veg.

Damien Bendall, aged 31, of Chandos Crescent, appeared in court last week charged with murdering Terri and the three children.