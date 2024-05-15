Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbouring Sheffield estates have suffered damage from a number of young children.

Police are investigating allegations of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour after young children roaming the streets of S12 and S2 were seen smashing bus stops, car windows, and throwing rocks at houses.

At about 3am on Monday (May 13), a child with two others on bikes was seen attempting to smash glass in the bus stop on Fox Lane.

One S12 resident, who witnessed and filmed the incident, said one of the youths told her: “We’re coming to smash your windows next”.

One child, with two others on bikes nearby, seen smashing glass in the bus stop on Fox Lane.

Around a ten minute walk from this bus stop, on White Lane, at least seven cars had their windows or windscreen smashed overnight, along with a few more on surrounding roads, locals say.

Police have not confirmed whether the same children were involved in all the incidents across the area from Sunday (May 12) into Monday.

Rebecca Elsdon, whose car had its rear windscreen smashed on White Lane, said: “I had only just bought it two weeks before for my young children, and I was absolutely devastated.

“Thankfully my insurance covered half the cost, but it's an expense and upset I could have done without.”

One of at least seven cars which suffered damage on White Lane.

Some cars in the area also had their registration plates ripped off, according to locals who posted on social media.

Just off the top of White Lane, the Gleadless Road/Seagrave Crescent bus stop was also smashed.

Earlier on, around a mile from this damage, further incidents were caused by a group of six children who were caught on camera in S2, and look to be no older than 12.

A witness shared a photo on S12’s Facebook group at 9pm on Sunday (May 12) of the group, who are alleged to have been smashing glass bottles on the ground and left a car tyre in Arbourthorne Road, near the junction with Hurlfield Road, which a car went into, suffering damage as a result.

Police have not confirmed whether any of these young people were those involved in other incidents.

Most recently, at around 6am on Monday (May 13), residents said three children, who looked around 12 years old, were throwing rocks at windows on Birley Moor Road.

The smashed bus stop on Fox Lane.

The two girls and one boy were seen walking around the area at 11.40pm the day before (May 12), and were seen on Mansfield Road at 8.30am the next morning (May 13), sparking concerns from some residents that they had been out all night and were not in school.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating allegations of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour in the S12 area.

“Members of the public who have been a victim of criminal damage should report to us through 101 or online to ensure that we fully investigate all reports and gather CCTV and images of all alleged offences.