Police in Sheffield will target prolific shoplifters in a specialist operation for Safer Business Action Week.

South Yorkshire Police will target offenders, deliver crime prevention advice to businesses and conduct joint patrols to “maintain a visible presence and send out a clear zero-tolerance message to shoplifters”.

Inspector Kay Fitzgerald, South Yorkshire Police’s force lead for retail crime, said: “We know retail crime has become an increasingly prevalent issue, not just in South Yorkshire but across the wider UK too, and that is why these dedicated weeks of action are so important.

“Shoplifters have no place in our society and retail crime is far from victimless. It sees shop workers get abused, harassed or attacked in the workplace, which is completely unacceptable, and every theft has a direct consequence on local economies in South Yorkshire.

“We work all year round to tackle this issue and we have introduced dedicated retail crime teams as well as our South Yorkshire Business Crime Charter, which encourages collaborative working with key partners and the sharing of information and intelligence when it comes to prolific shoplifters and their patterns of offending.

“We are in regular consultation with retailers about how to best protect themselves against shoplifters and throughout this week, we will continue to engage with them to understand more about the issues they are facing when it comes to retail crime.”

The operation will be conducted across all of South Yorkshire, including Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.

Safe Business Action Week is an annual campaign led by The National Business Crime Centre. It is said to give police “the opportunity to build on the fantastic work carried out by officers and teams across the force who tackle retail crime day in, day out”.

Superintendent Patrick Holdaway, of the National Business Crime Centre, said: “Last year’s week of action saw some fantastic results in targeting those who cause the most harm to businesses and also in building ongoing relationships between business, partners and the police.

“This is a great opportunity to shine a light on some of the current issues businesses face and also to highlight the ongoing work that police and partners are doing, supported by the NBCC, to tackle the problems that matter to local retailers and other businesses.”