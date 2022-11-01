Kevin Caster was found seriously injured at a property in High Hazel Cresent, Catcliffe, after police were called to the address at around 10pm on October 19, 2021. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Kevin died at the scene. He was 43.

At the time, a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder but was released on police bail pending further investigations. Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Pauline Caster, 44, of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, has been charged with Kevin’s murder. Caster has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (November 1).

At the time of Kevin’s death, a post-mortem returned that a cause of death was ‘inconclusive’, but it was understood the 43-year-old suffered serious injuries. Tributes by friends and family described him as “an absolute top bloke” with a “gorgeous smile”.