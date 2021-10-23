Catcliffe death: Tributes paid to ‘top bloke’ Kevin David Caster

The 43-year-old man, who has been formally named by the police as Kevin David Caster on Friday, was found seriously injured inside a property in High Hazel Crescent, Catcliffe, shortly before 10pm on October 19.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Kevin was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 21 and has since been bailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin David Caster, 43 suffered serious injuries inside a property in Catcliffe, Rotherham on Tuesday evening and was pronounced dead a short time later. A woman was arrested and has been bailed.

Now tributes have been paid to Kevin, as well as messages of well wishes to his loved ones he left behind.

A man wrote: "RIP Kev, absolute top bloke. Will be highly missed."

Another said: "Such a gorgeous smile. RIP young man x"

A woman said: "So sorry for his family. RIP, Kevin."

Kevin’s family is now being supported by specially trained officers and they ask that their privacy is respected.

DI John Fitzgibbons, investigating, said: “The initial post mortem examination has proved inconclusive so we will now await the results of further tests which will determine the exact cause of Kevin's death.

Police are now calling for witnesses to assist them with their enquiries.

“If anyone does have any information, I encourage you to share this with us. We are currently supporting his family at this devastating time - my thoughts go out to them,” he added.