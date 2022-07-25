An eyewitness said the fire broke out at a cardboard packing box company on Cornish Street, Kelham Island, at around 3.30am on Sunday, July 24.
In video footage of the incident, firefighters are seen using high rise platform to extinguish the rising flames, while other emergency vehicles cordon off the street.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been contacted for more information about the incident and the cause of the blaze.
