Keita Mullen, aged 30, died after she and another pedestrian were hit by a car in Bawtry, which failed to stop at the scene.

Keita Mullen, a married mum-of-three, was killed in a hit-and-run in Bawtry, near Doncaster

The collision occurred on the A638 High Street shortly after midnight on Saturday into Sunday, last weekend.

Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Keita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family is being supported by specially trained officers as they attempt to come to terms with the tragedy.

The second pedestrian also hit in the collision, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released under investigation.

Police believe the car involved was a Nissan Juke, which was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road at the time.

Keita was the owner of Beau Balloons in Worksop and in tribute, a balloon release is planned in the town at 4pm on Sunday.

It is to be held on St Johns Field, Raymoth Lane, near to Three Legged Stool pub.

Tributes to Keita have poured in since her death, with her husband Tom, say “nothing will ever be the same” without his wife and “best friend”.

He described her as “beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world”.

Keita’s cousin, Richard Rimmington, is among those to have posted online about the tragedy.

He said: “RIP little cousin. There simply aren't the words. Please if anybody knows anything on the driver or whereabouts of the car mentioned. Please please report it.”

Among the tributes for Keita posted online is one from Nasim Beamish, who said: “I can’t believe it she was so lovely and doing my decor for baby shower such a tragic loss for no reason.”

Maxine Saul added: “She was such a lovely, kind woman.”

Nicole Craven-Davies added: “I still can’t quite believe this, Keita, you were such a beautiful, caring and kind lady. I’m so so sorry, it’s just tragic. Sending my love and strength to her family and her three little ones.”

Laura Jones added: “I can't believe what I'm reading.

“I have followed Keita on Instagram for years. Followed her through her beautiful wedding and pregnancies.

“I instantly recognised her name and face and I'm in absolute shock.

“She was a beautiful, amazing lady. I just cannot believe it.

“She had everything to live for I'm so sorry Keita.”

Sarah Scarlett Harley said she was “heartbroken” by Keita's death and described her as “amazing”.