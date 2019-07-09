"Keep moving!' Fresh footage shows panic and chaos in aftermath of Sheffield 'machete' attack: VIDOE
This is the dramatic moment police sealed off a busy Sheffield street in the aftermath of a ‘machete’ attack on a shopkeeper.
Fresh video footage of officers detaining a man in Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe this afternoon has emerged, showing police racing to seal off the scene after reports that a man had waved a knife around in the street.
Police, fire and ambulance crews all raced to the scene at around 1.30pm.
A man has been detained and taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be serious.
Footage shot by Steven Fletcher in the moments after the incident shows police officers hurriedly cordoning off the scene and urging those watching to ‘keep moving.’
One officer can be seen taping off the road while in another clip, officers can be seen tending to a man on the ground in amongst a number of police vehicles and sirens.
The road was closed while police dealt with the incident, which they say is not terrorism related.