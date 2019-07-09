Sheffield road closed and major police presence after reported 'machete attack’
A Sheffield road has been closed by police with officers warning residents to avoid the area.
By Dan Windham
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 14:24
Upwell Street, at the junction of Birdwell Road and up to Attercliffe junction of Hollywell Lane, has been closed due to an incident.
Police have urged motorists to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.
One eye witness said that a man has ‘attacked a shopkeeper with a machete’ and ‘lashed out’ at customers at another business.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a response.