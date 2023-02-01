The family of a young Sheffield man stabbed to death in the city are facing another of his birthdays without justice.

Kavan Brissett was 21 years old when he was knifed in an attack in Upperthorpe on August 14, 2018. He died in hospital four days later and his killer remains on the run.

Popular Kavan, who was an aspiring boxer, would have turned 26 next week, but instead of his family and friends celebrating his special day with him, they are facing another milestone knowing that that the killer responsible for his death is still roaming the streets.

Kavan was knifed in his chest on the Grammar Street car park in Upperthorpe and was found collapsed on nearby Langsett Walk a short time later.

Kavan Brissett (left) was 21 years old when he was stabbed to death in Sheffield in 2018. Detectives investigating his murder are keen to trace Ahmed Farrah (bottom right)

Four men were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery as part of the police investigation into the murder but so far nobody has been charged over Kavan’s death.

Detectives investigating the killing want to trace Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information.

He was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared.

Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’, was last seen in Cardiff the month after Kavan’s death but then went to ground. His friends, relatives and acquaintances have all been visited and harbouring notices have been served, warning that anyone helping him evade arrest faces prosecution.

In a heartbreaking statement issued by Kavan’s family on what would have been his 22nd birthday in 2019, his loved ones said he was their “star boy, our joker, and now, our angel” “who had many years, hopes, dreams and accomplishments ahead of him”.

The statement continued: “He is sorely missed as a son, a grandson, a brother, cousin, nephew, boyfriend and friend. Each day that passes, the loss gets bigger. It is both mentally and physically draining, and I would wish this on no family – not knowing what happened to our boy is a burden which is hard and heavy to bear.”

