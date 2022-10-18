The mural of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett has pride of place on the exterior wall of Krown Luxury Tanning and Beauty Salon on Allen Street, Kelham Island, in tribute to a much-loved son and brother from Sheffield who was murdered in 2018.

Kavan Brissett tragically died in August 2018 after he was stabbed in an attack in Upperthorpe. He was rushed to hospital but despite emergency surgery and the efforts of medics, he could not be saved. His killer is still on the run over four years later and the police hunt for him continues.

Murder victim Kavan Brissett has been immortalised in a new street art mural in Sheffield in a lasting tribute to the beloved son, brother and friend

Kavan’s family own Krown Luxury Tanning and Beauty Salon and have paid their respects to him with his mural adorning the outside wall.

It features on a pink and white striped background, with Kavan captured smiling with a crown on his head.

Underneath the mural is a scripture that reads “never forgotten” and it also states his birthday and the day he died and death.

In a statement issued two years ago, to mark the anniversary of the fatal stabbing, Kavan’s family said: “Kavan was just beautiful inside and out, he was polite and caring with the biggest heart and smile that anybody who met him would remember.

“He made the dullest times brighter just for being him. We really appreciate all the love everybody has shown over these two years, all his friends loved him just as much as us and we all live in hope that those responsible for taking away our angel will pay for their actions.”

Krown Luxury Tanning and Beauty Salon recently opened on September 1.

Kavan’s tribute is one of many iconic pieces of street art that can be seen around Sheffield, including a mural dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, following her passing.