The family and friends of a popular young man stabbed to death in Sheffield are facing another anniversary with nobody behind bars over his death.

Kavan Brissett was 21 when he was knifed in a disturbance in the Langsett Walk area of Upperthorpe in August 2018 and died in hospital four days later. With the fifth anniversary of his death approaching, his loved ones are yet to see justice served over the murder.

Kavan, a beloved son, brother and friend, was stabbed in his chest after a group of men arranged a drug-deal and violence flared.

Kavan Brissett died in August 2018 when he was 21 years old. The anniversary of his death is approaching and still nobody is behind bars (Photo: family)

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, attended the Royal Hallamshire Hospital with facial injuries on the same night that Kavan was stabbed. He returned to hospital the following day for further treatment but then went to ground.

Police officers have served harbouring notices to his family, friends and acquaintances warning that anyone found shielding him faces arrest and prosecution.

Various tributes have been paid to Kavan over the years, including one from his family in which they said: “Kavan was just beautiful inside and out, he was polite and caring with the biggest heart and smile that anybody who met him would remember. He made the dullest times brighter just for being him.

“Our lives have changed forever without our Kav, so please help and allow us to put our beautiful Kavan to rest and give us some closure. We all deserve this.”

Following Kavan’s death, his heartbroken mum posted online: “As you know, knife crime is a mess in South Yorkshire. Knife crime can happen to anybody and anybody's family. I never ever expected this to ever happen to mine. Youths today need to realise that it isn't acceptable to carry knives. It takes one stab wound to kill.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.