The person responsible for gunning down and killing a 32-year-old dad in the street is still on the loose one month on.

Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in the incident on Watery Street, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, at around 10pm on September 30, 2025, sparking a murder investigation.

It marked the second of three shootings carried out on the city’s streets in the space of 22 hours, with the first taking place on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 2.40am on September 30, and the final one unfolding on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe, at around 8.36pm on October 1, 2025.

Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in the incident on Watery Street, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, at around 10pm on September 30, 2025, sparking a murder investigation

One month on from Kassim’s tragic death, police have yet to charge anyone with his murder.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star that all six people previously arrested in connection with his death have been bailed, as investigations continue.

Amongst those arrested were two men, aged 27 and 31, held on suspicion of murder on October 24, 2025, following raids carried out by Merseyside Police.

A day earlier, South Yorkshire Police arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A 31-year-old woman and two men, aged 22 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month.

Speaking last week, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, appealed for anyone with evidence such as relevant video footage from dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to get in touch.

He said: "The central focus of the investigation has been the same from day one - providing answers for Kassim's loved ones.

"Our investigation has continued at pace since the tragic incident on 30 September which resulted in Kassim's death. We have now made six arrests in connection with the shooting and I would like to thank our local communities for their help in providing us with vital information.

"We remain keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and would encourage anyone who is yet to contact us in this regard to please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal."

In the days following Kassim’s death, those who knew him described him as a devoted father, loving son and good friend.

On social media, dozens of people shared messages of condolence and sadness following his death.

John Cook wrote: “So sad to see another young life wasted. Deepest condolences to all his family and friends.”

Jay Pike added: “So sad. Godspeed young man.”

Sami Saeed said simply: “Rest in peace my bro.”

Katy Rosewell said: “So sad, what a dreadful world we live in. May he rest in paradise. Deepest condolences to his family and friends at this most sad time.”

And Swara Jaff wrote: “RIP Kassim. Condolences to the family, thinking of you all.”

Anyone with information on Kassim’s murder is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be reached on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.