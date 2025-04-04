Karl Stevens: Sheffield shoplifter and flasher jailed
Karl Stevens, of no fixed abode, repeatedly targeted businesses in the city centre and along Ecclesall Road during a nine-month shoplifting spree.
During that time, the 46-year-old also exposed himself on High Street before assaulting a 28-year-old man who intervened during this incident.
Stevens was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and indecent exposure.
He was found guilty in his absence at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, with a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear before the courts.
Stevens was then re-arrested on suspicion of theft, leading to a second appearance before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 2.
During this hearing, he was sentenced to a total of 32 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of shoplifting, with his sentence also taking into account the charges of assault and indecent exposure.
PC Antony Nicholls, from the Sheffield Retail Crime Team, said: “Stevens is a repeat offender who has made a nuisance of himself in Sheffield for months.
“He sought to avoid justice for a disgusting act in which he exposed himself and attacked another man, but continued to offend while he was wanted and was soon caught by our officers.
“I hope his time in prison serves as the wake up call he needs to prevent further offending, and I hope the public can feel safe in the knowledge that he is now off the city’s streets and serving a custodial sentence.”
