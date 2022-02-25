Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 24 how Joseph Akroyd, aged 25, of Hayfield Crescent, at Frecheville, Sheffield, threatened to attack his father and repeatedly punched his mother before he went to get a knife and threatened to kill his mother.

Prosecuting barrister Gordon Stables said Akroyd’s mother had initially been trying to get her son to turn his music down but he came downstairs shouting and throwing plates and pans. As he threatened his father, his mother tried to calm him down but she was assaulted.

Mr Stables added: “The defendant turned on his mother. Fearing he was about to be attack her she bent over covering her head with her arms. He assaulted her by punching her four times to her right shoulder blade.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a judge fears a mentally-ill Sheffield man might murder his parents after he threatened to kill his mother.

Akroyd’s mother had told her son to calm down, according to Mr Stables, but the defendant did not stop and as he swung punches at her she was also struck below the eye and he also kicked the two family dogs.

The defendant went for a knife from the kitchen drawer as his mother closed the glass door between the kitchen and conservatory where she and her husband sought refuge.

Mr Stables said: “The defendant returned to the door and repeatedly shouted, ‘I’m going to f**king kill you’, and this was aimed at his mother.”

The court heard that a police firearms unit had to be called to the property before Akroyd was detained.

Akroyd, who has previous convictions for numerous assaults including stabbing his mother, pleaded guilty to common assault against his father, assault by beating against his mother and to making threats to kill his mother after the incident on February 28, 2020.

Defence barrister Dermot Hughes said: “His responsibility was substantially reduced by a mental disorder or learning disabilities which is a combination of neurological, psychological and physiological symptoms which from time to time trigger outbursts of very poor behaviour.”

Mr Hughes added the defendant wishes to return to the family home and his parents also wish for him to continue living with them.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC pointed out he needed to think carefully about the type of sentence he could pass because he was concerned about exposing Akroyd’s parents and others to a future risk of grave harm and “potentially death”.

He said: “The harsh reality is, that given what I know about him, that they could be murdered. History could easily repeat itself and that is the real problem.”

Judge Richardson recognised Akroyd’s parents want him back but he stressed that he has a wider public interest to consider.

Akroyd’s mother told the court: “He needs love and care because of medical and health conditions and he needs to be with his parents. We love him and we know how to cope with him.”