Anthony Sumner died on July 29 last year, aged 42, after suffering injuries to his head consistent with a machete attack and injuries to his chest consistent with a knife attack.

Mr Sumner was allegedly set upon in Windy House Lane, Manor.

Richard Sampson, aged 50, of Prince of Wales Road, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court, accused of Mr Sumner’s murder, since last month.

The jury was sent out to begin deliberations just before 1pm on Tuesday, June 28.

The presiding judge, Judge Peter Kelson QC, discharged the jury at around 4.20pm on Monday, July 4 after its members were unable to reach a verdict on Sampson’s charge of murder.

A member of the jury was discharged prior to deliberations resuming on the morning of July 4, after testing positive for Covid-19 – leaving 11 jurors remaining.

Judge Kelson had previously told the jury that he could accept a majority verdict of 10-2 or 11-1; but following the discharge of the juror, he confirmed that there still needs to be a minimum of 10 members of the jury in favour of a verdict for it to count as a majority verdict, and as one he could therefore accept.

Prosecution barrister, Laura Marshall, confirmed the Crown will now seek to put Sampson on trial for Mr Sumner’s murder for a second time, on a date yet to be fixed.

The jury found Sampson’s co-accused, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of murder and an additional charge of possessing an offensive weapon on June 30.

He is now due to be sentenced following the conclusion of Sampson’s second trial.